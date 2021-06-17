ABYC Marine Law Symposium issues call for proposals

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has opened a Call for Proposals for its fifth Marine Law Symposium, “Product, Professional, and Personal Liability,” scheduled for January 11, 2022, in Charleston, SC.
This biennial one-day event, held during ABYC’s annual Standards Week (Jan. 10-14, 2022), prepares participants to navigate the legal aspects of recreational boating accidents. The event rotates every other year with Sur/Tech, which returns in 2023. Participants receive 8 CEUs.
ABYC is looking for professionals to join the symposium in such matters as:
- Design, manufacture, and construction of recreational craft
- Repair and installation
- Surveyors, consultants, and professional services
- Case experts and attorneys for both sides
- Insurance experts
- Cases utilizing detailed photo and video evidence presentation
- Use of ABYC standards to prove (or disprove) case elements
To submit a proposal visit: https://www.abycmarinelaw.com/speakerapplication.
For more information about the Marine Law Symposium visit: https://www.abycmarinelaw.com.
Registration for the 2022 Marine Law Symposium will open in August with early-bird rates and
sponsorship opportunities.