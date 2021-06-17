ABYC Marine Law Symposium issues call for proposals

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has opened a Call for Proposals for its fifth Marine Law Symposium, “Product, Professional, and Personal Liability,” scheduled for January 11, 2022, in Charleston, SC.

This biennial one-day event, held during ABYC’s annual Standards Week (Jan. 10-14, 2022), prepares participants to navigate the legal aspects of recreational boating accidents. The event rotates every other year with Sur/Tech, which returns in 2023. Participants receive 8 CEUs.

ABYC is looking for professionals to join the symposium in such matters as:

Design, manufacture, and construction of recreational craft

Repair and installation

Surveyors, consultants, and professional services

Case experts and attorneys for both sides

Insurance experts

Cases utilizing detailed photo and video evidence presentation

Use of ABYC standards to prove (or disprove) case elements

To submit a proposal visit: https://www.abycmarinelaw.com/speakerapplication.

For more information about the Marine Law Symposium visit: https://www.abycmarinelaw.com.

Registration for the 2022 Marine Law Symposium will open in August with early-bird rates and

sponsorship opportunities.