ABYC Marine Law Symposium issues call for proposals

June 17, 2021

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has opened a Call for Proposals for its fifth Marine Law Symposium, “Product, Professional, and Personal Liability,” scheduled for January 11, 2022, in Charleston, SC.

This biennial one-day event, held during ABYC’s annual Standards Week (Jan. 10-14, 2022), prepares participants to navigate the legal aspects of recreational boating accidents. The event rotates every other year with Sur/Tech, which returns in 2023. Participants receive 8 CEUs.

ABYC is looking for professionals to join the symposium in such matters as:

  • Design, manufacture, and construction of recreational craft
  • Repair and installation
  • Surveyors, consultants, and professional services
  • Case experts and attorneys for both sides
  • Insurance experts
  • Cases utilizing detailed photo and video evidence presentation
  • Use of ABYC standards to prove (or disprove) case elements

To submit a proposal visit: https://www.abycmarinelaw.com/speakerapplication.

For more information about the Marine Law Symposium visit: https://www.abycmarinelaw.com.

Registration for the 2022 Marine Law Symposium will open in August with early-bird rates and
sponsorship opportunities.

