JL Audio re-signs with wakeboard champ Nic Rapa

JL Audio announced it has extended its sponsorship of two-time Supra Pro Wake Tour Champion Nic Rapa. Headed into the 2021 season, Rapa will represent the JL Audio brand as he strives for a PWT championship three-peat.

“Nic is an all-star in the wakeboarding space and has been a great partner of the JL Audio brand since we first started working with him several years ago,” said Bryatt Fischer, Marketing Director, JL Audio. “As a brand ambassador, Nic has done a great job tying his enthusiasm for wakeboarding to promoting the JL Audio brand, and its gear on his boat. We’re pleased to extend our sponsorship of Nic for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and look forward to working with him to expose the JL Audio brand to a new generation of boating and watersports enthusiasts.”

Since turning pro and joining the Supra Boats Team in 2016, native Australian Nic Rapa has quickly made a name for himself in wakeboarding. After winning the Supra Boats PWT Rookie of The Year title and placing in the top three rankings at the WWA Wakeboard World Championships his first year competing as a professional, Rapa earned the Champion title at the 2019 Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour, as well as at the 2019 Nautique WWA National Champion. He won the Supra Pro Wakeboard Tours championship again in 2020, making it the second year in a row coming out on top, and was also 2020 WWA world champion, 2020 World Series overall champion, as well as the 2020 wake series champion.

“Music and watersports go perfectly with one another, which is why I am grateful to JL Audio for continuing to be an excellent partner,” said Rapa.