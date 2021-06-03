Raymarine partners with Marinas.com to better charts

Raymarine announced that its LightHouse Charts Premium service includes points-of-interest data provided by Marinas.com – the single best source of marina and waterway information for boaters on the web. The collaboration, which pulls data from more than 75,000 marine locations, enables boaters to easily find and explore key inlets, marinas, waterfront communities, lighthouses, and other nautical destinations. LightHouse Charts offer Raymarine Axiom and Element owners a new level of clarity and customization, making it easy to identify and explore the expansive points-of-interest locations from Marinas.com. Raymarine users and all boaters can also use booking apps like Dockwa - Marinas.com's sister brand - to reserve slips at those locations.

"We are laser-focused on creating innovative tools to connect boaters with marinas in real-time," says Mike Melillo, CEO of Dockwa and Marinas.com. "Marinas.com has long been a valued planning tool for boaters, and our new partnership with Raymarine is one exciting example of how we're constantly expanding those resources. Our goal is to make it easier for boaters to research float plans, reserve dock space, and get the services they want and need. We're constantly broadening our selection of marina partners, which helps expedite the administrative side of boating but also enables the marina industry to meet boaters where they are, technologically speaking."

In addition to providing Marinas.com data, Raymarine's new LightHouse Charts Premium service provides subscribers access to continuous chart updates, an enhanced points-of-interest library, and high-resolution satellite imagery chart overlays. Raymarine Axiom and Element owners can activate their LightHouse Premium data through Raymarine's online chart manager, where they can download regular chart updates and sync premium content with their LightHouse Charts memory card.

"With LightHouse Charts, boaters now have a sophisticated new choice for marine navigation that delivers rich levels of information in beautiful and simple ways," says Gregoire Outters, Vice President and General Manager of Raymarine. "Marinas.com has been the recognized leader in POI data for boaters for over two decades, and we're thrilled to partner with them to offer their valuable resources to our customers in the new LightHouse Charts platform."