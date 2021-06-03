IBEX 2021 Innovation Awards makes call for entries

IBEX is hosting the prestigious Innovation Awards program during this year’s event taking place September 28-30 in Tampa, Fla. New product entries are now being accepted through August 13, 2021. Learn more about the program by visiting https://www.ibexshow.com/innovation-awards-exhibitors/, or contact Rachel Harmon, Program Manager.

The IBEX Innovation Awards showcase outstanding marine product development to the recreational boating industry and beyond. The program, managed by the NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI), is one of the marine industry’s most prestigious honors recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products to market.