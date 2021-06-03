Correct Craft announces Innovation Summit

Correct Craft has launched a new Innovation Summit for those within the marine industry; it will be held on September 9, 2021 from 2 – 4 p.m. EST. The Innovation Summit is underwritten by Correct Craft and free for all attendees.

After the positive reception of Correct Craft’s two Culture Summits, Correct Craft is proud to announce the Innovation Summit. The Innovation Summit will explore the necessity of innovation, the difference between sustaining and disruptive innovation, an infinite mindset, applying innovation, implementing innovation and much more.

Bill Yeargin, Correct Craft’s President and CEO stated, “There’s no question that the world is changing rapidly around us. Those that don’t innovate will not survive; both our team and our excellent guest speakers are happy to share what we have learned about how to not only survive but prosper in the years ahead through innovation.”

Yeargin continues, “The Innovation Summit will cover many facets of innovation where both seasoned innovators and those new to innovation will find it a great use of two hours. We look forward to our industry becoming better after this Summit.”

In the coming weeks, The Innovation Summit will announce its speaker line-up.

To register or find out more information on the Innovation Summit go to www.themarineinnovationsummit.com.