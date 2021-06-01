Dometic sets climate target for 2030

As a pioneer in the mobile living arena, Dometic said it is committed to driving sustainability in the industry. Energy efficiency in production and the product use phase have long been key environmental targets that contribute to reducing the climate impact of Dometic operations and products.

Dometic has developed a climate roadmap that expands impact monitoring and identifies reduction activities.

A long-term target to reduce CO 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 has been set and was communicated as part of the Q1 2021 interim report. Clear milestones and corresponding reduction targets are also defined for 2021 and 2024.

Eva Karlsson, EVP and Head of Group Operations says, “In order to reach these targets, Dometic aims to increase the share of energy from renewable sources over the next few years. Starting in 2021, operations across Germany will have fully renewable electricity, which is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% in EMEA.”

To obtain a more complete picture of the Group’s climate impact, the company has initiated a footprint inventory of goods transportation, in addition to the previous reporting and monitoring represented by energy and electricity used in operations.

“To show our commitment, we have started to communicate the progress towards our sustainability targets on a quarterly basis starting from the Q1 2021 interim report," Juan Vargues, President and CEO at Dometic said. "In addition, we have implemented sustainability targets in our Long Term Incentive program for management. Their targets are set on CO2 emission reductions, injury rate and percentage of female managers.”