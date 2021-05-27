Coast Guard Foundation partners with Wawa Foundation to fund projects

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today it has received a $20,000 donation from the Wawa Foundation to fund morale and wellness programs for the Coast Guard’s everyday heroes in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portsmouth, Virginia; and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, which all serve large populations of Coast Guard members and families.

If you say the name Wawa to someone living in the Mid-Atlantic or Florida, they will likely tell you how much they love Wawa’s wide selection of coffee or fresh sandwiches. With 900 fuel and convenience stores across six states and Washington D.C., it is hard to miss their presence in those regions. But many don’t know Wawa also operates a charitable foundation focused on health, hunger and everyday heroes.

“The Wawa Foundation’s generous $20,000 grant will fund recreation and wellness programs for 2,300 Coast Guard members to help them stay fit and ready while working 24- to 48-hour search and rescue shifts and other demanding schedules at Coast Guard bases,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “We are thankful for Wawa’s partnership with the Coast Guard Foundation to support these brave men and women who sacrifice so much to protect local communities and our nation.”