Marine Industries Association of South Florida announces new board members

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) held its annual meeting at the Lauderdale Yacht Club. This year’s meeting and awards luncheon marked the return to a live event and was emceed for the second year in a row by former Denver Bronco’s running back, broadcaster, and author, Reggie Rivers, who hosted the association’s virtual meeting last year. In recognition of continued safety, event attendance was limited, and social distancing protocols were in place.

Doug West, Chairman of the MIASF Board of Directors, announced the newly and re-elected board members. “On behalf of the entire MIASF board, we are delighted to welcome aboard Chuck Cashman of MarineMax, Bob Denison of Denison Yachting, and Danny James of Compass Logistics & Marine as our newest board members. We also extend a hearty congratulations to Megan Washington of Pier Sixty-Six Marina on her re-election.”

MIASF CEO/President Phil Purcell discussed the year in review and praised the entire marine industry for its fortitude and resilience during a tumultuous time in history. “Despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic, the marine industry quickly took action to become adept at thriving in very trying times. This is a testament to the creativity and commitment of industry leaders, government officials at the local, state, and national levels, investors, and all the workers who banded together to not only keep the industry afloat but move it forward to unprecedented levels of growth.”

The event was also an opportunity for MIASF to honor individuals and businesses within the industry and community whose outstanding achievements and contributions represent excellence and had positive and significant impacts on the South Florida recreational marine industry.

This year’s prestigious Golden Anchor Award was presented to Andrew Doole of Informa Markets. Informa was the driving force behind maintaining the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show as a live event, with robust safety and health protocols in place. Doug West received the 2021 Award of Excellence for his work at Lauderdale Marine Center throughout the past year.

Other guests were also recognized for their commitment to the marine industry. This year, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, and Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steve Glassman all received Marine Industry Advocate awards.

Additionally, the Frank Herhold Memorial Scholarship was presented to Megan McGrath, a graduate student at Nova Southeastern University, where she is studying the presence of UV-filters in ambient seawater and their possible impact on staghorn coral fecundity.

MIASF is the largest marine trade organization in the Southeast United States, and is dedicated to promoting, protecting and growing the 142,000 marine-related jobs in the region.