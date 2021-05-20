Yamaha Rightwaters signs National Conservation Proclamation

Yamaha Rightwaters and other leading conservation groups kicked off National Invasive Species Awareness week by signing a National Conservation Proclamation highlighting the importance of invasive species awareness and recognizing May 15 as National Clean Drain Dry Day.

“During the last year, millions of new boaters and anglers purchased boats, fishing licenses and equipment in search of safe outdoor activities. Educating this new audience about invasive species and the Clean Drain Dry conservation practices is an important part of protecting marine resources and the future of outdoor recreation,” said John O’Keefe, senior specialist, government relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Invasive species are preventable; their spread can be slowed by giving every craft a thorough inspection before and after entering a waterbody. National Invasive Species Awareness week and the Clean Drain Dry Day remind boaters that everyone needs to do his or her part.”

Fishing and boating generate 300 billion dollars to state and local economies, which use that revenue to fund habitat restoration, stocking and other conservation efforts. Invasive species pose a direct threat to local economies and natural resources by reducing biodiversity, water quality and impeding access for recreation. The National Conservation Proclamation and Clean Drain Dry Day make recreational users aware of the simple steps to help prevent invasive species spread.

“I want to thank Yamaha Rightwaters for making the commitment to join us in support of invasive species awareness. A unified voice is always stronger, and I look forward to working more closely with our industry and community stakeholders,” said Pat Conzemius, President & CEO of Wildlife Forever®.

The Clean Drain Dry Initiative™, designed nationally, implemented locally, is a national campaign to educate outdoor recreational boaters about how to prevent the spread of invasive species. National supporting organizations include: American Sportfishing Association®, Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies®, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, Boat US® Foundation, CD3, Major League Fishing®, Marine Max®, Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, National Marine Manufacturers Association®, National Professional Anglers Association, North American Invasive Species Management Association, Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, Rep Your Water, Wildlife Forever®, Wired2Fish® and Yamaha Rightwaters.

