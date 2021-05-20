IMEA, NMEA launch scholarship program

The International Marine Electronics Alliance (IMEA), a supporting organization of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), is launching a marine electronics industry scholarship for 2021. Scholarships will be awarded to two individuals who aspire to enter into the exciting career of marine electronics. The IMEA scholarship program is focused on students who are entering into or currently enrolled in a trade school marine technology program. NMEA also invites all member companies to “sponsor” a scholarship at a value of $2,500 or more to increase the number of individual scholarships that get awarded in 2021.

The IMEA Scholarship includes free attendance (either virtual or in person) at both of the entry level NMEA Marine Electronics Installer Certification training courses. This includes the Basic Marine Electronics Installer Training (MEI) and the Basic NMEA 2000 Installer Training classes. Additionally, a $2,500 tuition payment will be made in the recipient’s name directly to a marine trade school.

All applicants must fill out the IMEA Scholarship online application form located at the following websites: www.imea-marine.org and www.nmea.org. Applications must be submitted by August 13, 2021. All applications will be reviewed, and two (or more) scholarship recipients will be selected by the IMEA Board of Directors. The scholarship will be awarded on Thursday evening September 23, 2021 at the NMEA Conference Awards Banquet, Doubletree Hotel, Orlando, Florida. IMEA Scholarship recipients do not need to be physically present to receive the scholarship but are encouraged to attend.

For additional information, and if any member wishes to sponsor a scholarship, please contact the NMEA National Office at 410-975-9425, or email info@nmea.org.