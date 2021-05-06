NATDA sees increased show interest

After reports began to circulate that Nashville would be lifting its COVID restrictions as of May 14, the North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) witnessed a considerable increase in NATDA Trailer Show interest.

On April 27, reports began to surface from news sources such as The Tennessean that “Nashville Health Officials intend to lift all coronavirus restrictions on businesses and gatherings on May 14." In the day after the announcement, NATDA’s website, natda.org, saw a 48% increase in Users and a 64% increase in pageviews. Additionally, hotel reservations at NATDA’s official hotel partners for the show also increased, indicating a strong willingness to travel for NATDA members.

“It’s clear that trailer dealers are excited about the possibility of traveling to Nashville for the 2021 NATDA Trailer Show,” said NATDA vice president Amy Ackerman. “We’re pleased to see that the city’s hard work at curbing the effects of COVID-19 have paid off and we’re looking forward to having a show in its entirety this year.”

The 2021 NATDA Trailer Show will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center from September 1-3, 2021. Trailer and truck dealers interested in attending the 2021 NATDA Trailer Show are encouraged to visit natda.org/tradeshow to register today.