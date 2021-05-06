Boating Industry now seeking 2021 Women Making Waves nominations

Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 2021 Women Making Waves program, highlighting strong female leaders across the marine industry.

The 2021 Women Making Waves will be featured in a cover story that will publish in the June/July issue of Boating Industry, as well as online at www.BoatingIndustry.com. The Women Making Waves will also be recognized at the 2021 Boating Industry Elevate Summit.

Women Making Waves nominees can be from any company or organization that does business in the boating industry.

Nominations are due by May 25 at 5 p.m. Central Time.

Submit a formal nomination HERE.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2021 Women Making Waves program. Contact Leslie Palmer at lpalmer@boatingindustry.com for more information about sponsorships.

Questions? Contact Boating Industry Managing Editor Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com or (763) 383-4424.