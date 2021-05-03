Watershed Innovation adds support for hydrogen fuel cell

Watershed Innovations is adding their support to building a hydrogen fuel cell power boat

Watershed Innovation, Correct Craft’s innovation company, added its support to Zero Emission Industries’ (ZEI) project to build a hydrogen fuel cell-powered boat. The boat’s scalable powertrain can be integrated into a variety of use cases including, but not limited to, the recreational market. Zero Emission Industries, a world-renowned expert in applying hydrogen fuel cell technology to marine applications, received a $2 Million grant from California Energy Commission to fund this project. Watershed Innovation will provide the vessel.

Sean Marrero, President of Watershed Innovation stated, “At Watershed, our focus is on creating a better tomorrow today for boaters and for the world around us. This project aligns well with Watershed’s focus on a sustainable future for recreational boating through Ingenity Electric, maker of the 100% electric Nautique GS22E.”

“From a sustainability perspective, different use cases require different solutions. We cannot be an expert in all of them, and that is why we work with others,” Marrero added. “When it comes to hydrogen, Joe and the team at ZEI share our vision and passion for solving problems. We are excited to be working with them on this groundbreaking project.”

Dr. Joseph W. Pratt, CEO of ZEI said, “I’m proud of our team, thankful to our partners Ocean5, UC Irvine, and Watershed Innovation, and appreciate the trust given to us by the State to bring another innovative hydrogen-powered marine vessel to reality. This project exemplifies our approach at ZEI, which is to solve difficult challenges with hydrogen in ways that make it accessible for everyone. Though we have started with maritime products, our capabilities extend far beyond the water. Stay tuned as we continue to roll out exciting products that people will want to use.”

Over the next three and a half years, this hydrogen fuel cell project will bring a real-world solution to power recreational boats with zero emissions.