Collegiate bass anglers prepare to compete

Two hundred top collegiate bass fishing teams will descend on South Carolina's Lake Murray, May 26-27, seeking top honors in college’s fishing’s longest running national championship, the BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops.

Started in 2005, the two-day, no-entry fee, traditional five-bass limit tournament offers tens of thousands of dollars in prizes and contingencies.

And if a competitor’s boat has a breakdown or runs aground, TowBoatUS Lake Murray, the 24/7 on-water boat towing and assistance service, will be there to ensure the student anglers get to weigh-in on time. The locally owned company is part of a network of more than 300 locations and 600 red assistance vessels that responded to more than 81,000 requests for routine on-water help last year.

"It will be a great competition for these student anglers, and if a problem arises, we are ready to resolve it,” said TowBoatUS Lake Murray owner Capt. Rick Kahn.

Last year’s COVID safety protocols that adhere to local and CDC guidelines will remain in effect, with organizers ensuring a safe and successful 2021 tournament. Schools wishing to compete in the 2021 Championship can go here to confirm participation, which at a minimum requires a college to have a recognized bass fishing club or team to receive a minimum of one team entry.

Additional team entries are earned through participation in qualifying Association of Collegiate Anglers (ACA) events, including the AFTCO Collegiate Bass Open and the 2021 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley.

Post tournament, the most prestigious title of the 2020-2021 season in all of college fishing, the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year, presented by Abu Garcia, will be announced.