Garmin reports Q1 FY21 results

Garmin Ltd. recently announced results for the first quarter ended March 27, 2021.

Highlights for first quarter 2021 include:

Total revenue of $1.07 billion, a 25% increase over the prior year quarter led by double-digit growth in the fitness, outdoor, marine and auto segments

Gross margin improved to 59.8% compared to 59.2% in the prior year quarter

Operating margin improved to 23.3% compared to 20.7% in the prior year quarter

Operating income of $250 million, a 41% increase over the prior year quarter

GAAP EPS was $1.14 and pro forma EPS (1) was $1.18, representing 30% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter

Launched Lily™, our smallest and most fashionable smartwatch

Expanded our market reach to serve endurance athletes with the launch of Enduro TM

Entered the powersports market with an all-new assortment of products including the rugged Tread™ power sport navigator, the PowerSwitch digital switching system and the BC 40 wireless camera

Garmin Autoland named a 2020 finalist for the esteemed Robert J. Collier Trophy

Revenue from the marine segment grew 28% in the first quarter with growth across multiple categories. Gross margin and operating margin were 58% and 29%, respectively, resulting in 53% operating income growth. During the quarter, Garmin reported experienced strong demand for chartplotters and Panoptix LiveScope sonars as customers prepare their boats for the upcoming season.

