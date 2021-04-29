Airhead Sports Group, Land ‘N Sea pen distribution agreement

Airhead Sports Group (ASG) announced Land ‘N Sea (LNS) as a new distributor for Airhead and Sportsstuff outdoor watersports products for the 2021 summer season in the US and Canada.

Marine dealers are one of the strongest retail channels for Airhead products. Over the past two years, Airhead has introduced new products and programs to help expand and grow marine distributor and dealer sales and protect channel margin. Further supporting the growth of distributor and dealer sales, Airhead will offer a new Marine Distributor Exclusives program for next season (2022). This program will include products with value-added features and these products will not be promoted or sold on eCommerce sites, as they are only available to marine dealers.

ASG said it is returning to the Land ‘N Sea family for the long term and is pleased to be working closely together to have Airhead and Sportsstuff products available from Land ‘N Sea.