TripSavvy names Bass Cat ‘Best Bass Boat Manufacturer of 2021’

Bass Cat Lynx

Bass Cat was recently named the Best Bass Boat Manufacturer of 2021 by TripSavvy, one of the top travel information sites in the world. Independent research conducted by their editorial team placed Bass Cat on top among eight different boat manufacturer categories.

According to the TripSavvy team, "We chose Bass Cat as our favorite manufacturer for its longevity and stellar reputation. Founded in 1971, it's one of the longest-operating bass boat builders in the world."

Three strengths observed by TripSavvy included:

The smoothest ride in rough water

Innovative vacuum bonded build for exceptional strength

Industry-leading customer service

"We are humbled to receive this mention. It's a direct reflection of our amazing staff, dealers and customers," Bass Cat president, Rick Pierce said. "We would like to compliment TripSavvy for very obviously doing their homework, and for this recognition."