OneWater Marine named sole U.S. distributor for Sunseeker Yachts

OneWater Marine Inc. announced that it was named as the sole U.S. distributor for Sunseeker Yachts. The agreement is expected to close in the third quarter and will accelerate the growth of the newly formed OneWater Yacht Group announced by the Company last month.

Sunseeker is a leading manufacturer of premium yachts based in the U.K., with customers across the globe. OneWater is already a key dealer for Sunseeker across most of the eastern seaboard and under the terms of the agreement, will now manage the Sunseeker dealer network in other markets throughout the U.S.

“This first-of-its-kind agreement is a testament to our proven execution, industry-leading technology, and robust footprint, particularly in the Eastern U.S.," said Austin Singleton, chief executive officer for OneWater Marine. "We are thrilled to be deepening our partnership with Sunseeker as its sole distributor in the U.S., further enhancing our presence in the yacht category. This agreement, combined with our recent acquisition of Roscioli Yachting Center and formation of the OneWater Yacht Group, unifies and expands our yacht sales and services offerings. We believe this provides a springboard for further growth as we continue to expand our portfolio of premium brands and extend our reach in the luxury yacht market."