MMTA receives $20k state grant for Stay Local program

The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) announced it has received a $20,000 recovery grant from the Massachusetts office of Travel & Tourism (MOTT) to help market their 2021 Stay Local Boat Ma program.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, MOTT Executive Director Keiko Orrall, State Senator Edward Kennedy & State Representative Carole Fiola presented the grant awards virtually to recipients. In alignment with the Baker-Polito administration’s partnerships for recovery plan, the Travel & Tourism recovery grant program aims to strengthen the economy of Massachusetts through the development and enhancement of the state’s tourism industry.

The Stay Local Boat MA program was created in 2009 to help market and promote transient boater travel to destination marinas throughout the state. The program encourages group travel by offering discounts on dockage ranging from 10% to 20%. Participating marinas agree to offer these discounts to boaters from other registered marinas.

“2021 will be an important year for recreational boating traffic within Massachusetts. Every $1 spent on dockage equates to close to $4 to the local economy where the boaters are traveling," Stay Local Boat Ma founder and MMTA executive director Randall Lyons said. "Boaters are spending money on shopping, lodging, at restaurants and more so this program creates a win for boaters, marinas and local economies."

“This is a terrific program: appreciated and enjoyed by our seasonal customers and it brings new boaters to our marina," MMTA Board member and owner of Constitution Marina in Boston Tom Cox added.

For more information on the Stay Local Boat Ma program and or to register your marina visit www.staylocalboatma.com.