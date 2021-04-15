Sunseeker to unveil new models in virtual premiere

Sunseeker International has announced it will premiere five new models during a virtual global premiere.

Sunseeker will present each of the new models over the next few weeks via a Livestream on the official Sunseeker YouTube channel and Facebook page, commencing with the Manhattan 55 and Predator 55 EVO on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 6 p.m. (UK BST).

During the online event, viewers will be able to meet the team responsible for Sunseeker’s design and technical excellence as they share a rare glimpse into what it takes to build a Sunseeker yacht. Exclusive unseen footage from inside the build and dedicated interior options from Sunseeker’s interior design specialists will form part of the virtual premiere.

“This is a model launch like no other, so it deserves a special global premiere," Sean Robertson, sales director at Sunseeker International said. "Embracing the move to digital, we are excited to present our exceptional new yachts to the world using Facebook and YouTube Premiere. Experience the Sunseeker Famous Five in the comfort of your own home.”