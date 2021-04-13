V20 Recruiting + Consulting joins Sanford Rose Associates network

V20 Recruiting + Consulting, a recruiting firm with 15 years of experience recruiting Marine, Powersports and RV talent has become a member of the Sanford Rose Associates network of offices.

In joining the SRA professional network of recruiting firms, V20 Recruiting + Consulting will expand its array of services, access, speed and resources.

In December of 2019, Doug Sexton acquired Lonski and Associates and subsequently rebranded the company V20 Recruiting + Consulting.

“We made the commitment to invest intelligently and aggressively in the business to continue to serve our clients at the highest level," said Sexton in a press release. "Our partnership with SRA is the latest example of this pledge."