IBEX names new education director

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced that Patty Lawrence has joined the team as education director.



With 11 years experience within the industry and an extensive background in education, Lawrence will be responsible for the creation of a world-class education program that includes a full day of pre-conference sessions, the unsurpassed seminar series, and exhibitor-hosted show-floor Tech Talk workshops. She will also work to develop year-round sessions for IBEX 365, the event’s new platform for industry related product updates, company news, and education.



Her most recent positions include managing education programs for the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), Sail America, and Informa. Lawrence has also been involved with local and national organizations, including serving on the board of US Sailing and as a past president of the Thistle Class Association. In addition, she was an educator at Midlands Technical College in the Development Studies Department and was awarded Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year in 1997.



“I am thrilled to join the IBEX team,” said Lawrence. “I’m a life-long sailor and teacher, and somehow lucked into educational programs for the marine industry. I’m delighted to combine the two things I am most passionate about. I’m truly looking forward to working with IBEX partners, speakers, and attendees.”



“The Education Program is an integral part of IBEX and a key component to a successful show,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “We are delighted to welcome Patty to the IBEX team and are confident that with the return to in-person events, this year’s program will deliver the quality education the industry has come to expect from us.”



Lawrence currently resides outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. As a life-long sailor, she enjoys racing a Thistle with her family; additionally, they have enjoyed sailing regattas around the country. When her daughters started sailing, Lawrence took over the club’s junior sailing program, but as they have grown older, the family fleet has evolved from Optis to Lasers and the Thistle occasionally gets traded for a charter boat. Last year, Cowan Lake Sailing Association was a COVID retreat for Patty and her family, as club sailing had them out on the water nearly every weekend.



Celebrating its 30th anniversary, IBEX is scheduled to return to the Tampa Convention Center from September 28 – 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.ibexshow.com.