Freedom Boat Club announces first U.K. location

Freedom Boat Club announces U.K. expansion

Freedom Boat Club announced the official opening of its first company-owned location in the United Kingdom. The new club is located in Portsmouth, near Port Solent, and is part of the company's strategy for continued expansion in Europe which already includes locations in France.

“We believe there is an opportunity to successfully expand Freedom Boat Club across Europe as boating is one of the most popular outdoor activities in the region,” said Jason Worthy, Vice-President of Boating Services EMEA. “This expansion into a new region represents the beginning of our continued efforts to replicate the successful model we have built in North America to provide a pathway to introduce more global consumers to the on-water lifestyle.”

The U.K. club will be located at Trafalgar Wharf in Portsmouth and will officially open this summer with membership sales currently underway.

“We believe the U.K. and Europe is a prime market for the growth of Freedom Boat Club,” said Worthy in a company press release, noting that U.K. boat sales rose by almost 10% in 2020. “This is the first in what we expect to be multiple new locations in and around the United Kingdom. We are excited to introduce our award-winning Brunswick brands and the Freedom Boat Club model to boaters across the U.K.”

Freedom Boat Club of the U.K. is now Freedom’s sixth corporate owned territory and first in Europe, joining Southwest Florida, Southeast Florida, Raleigh, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina and Chicago, Illinois in the United States.