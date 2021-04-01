IBEX 365 launches

The International BoatBuilders' Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) has launched IBEX 365, developed to bridge the gap between show dates by offering stakeholders year-round access to show-related industry news, product development, and educational opportunities.

IBEX 2021 is scheduled for September 28-30, 2021 at the Tampa Convention Center.

The Tampa Convention Center stands ready to host the event. Over the past several months, the center has implemented their TCC Ready campaign, which ensures all events are conducted in the most safe and responsible manner.

In addition to the TCC Ready campaign, the convention center has also achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. This means the Tampa Convention Center has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility.

For more information about the Tampa Convention Center’s health and safety initiatives and their recent renovations, visit: https://www.tampagov.net/tcc/news/tampa-convention-center-updates.

