Shaun Moore joins Wakeboarding Hall of Fame as biz dev director

The Wakeboarding Hall of Fame (WHF) announces Shaun Moore as its new Business Development Director. Moore, a long-time supporter of wake sports and former professional wakeboarding athlete will direct the Hall of Fame’s business development department including developing and managing sponsorship programs.

The Wakeboarding Hall of Fame, now in its seventh year, was established to honor wake sports’ pioneers and significant contributors and to preserve wake sports’ history through archives supported by WakeboardingHallofFame.com and the Hall of Fame’s social media platforms. Recently, the Wakeboarding Hall of Fame signed an memorandum of agreement with the World Wake Association expressing its joint promotions plans.

Mike Weddington, WHF president said, “For many years, the Wakeboarding Hall of Fame has attracted thousands of followers and when we release a new historical story, the number of followers dramatically increases. In fact, one story last week received more than 1.8 million people reached. Analytics indicate our content is often leading the water sports category reaching more wake sports fans than most others. We’re serious about establishing the Hall of Fame as a permanent institution for wake sports and our sponsorship opportunities will allow marketers to associate their brands with popular Hall of Fame content. Shaun has been a valuable, dedicated board of directors’ member since the beginning. We couldn’t be happier! Shaun’s new role and his desire to create partnerships through marketing programs will allow the Hall of Fame to continue to grow.”

Moore added, “I’ve always believed the sport needed its own Hall of Fame and for years I’ve been proud to have been able to serve as a board member. This new role opens an exciting chapter for me personally as well as a great opportunity for the Hall of Fame to fulfill its goals and missions.”

The Wakeboarding Hall of Fame currently includes well-known wake sports’ members such as Scott Byerly, Herb O’Brien, Shaun Murray, Tony Finn, Parks Bonifay, Walt Meloon and Darin Shapiro to name a few.

The Wakeboarding Hall of Fame, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is managed by its Board of Directors including life-long wake sports veterans who have pledged to honor wake sport’s iconic history including its most influential participants and contributors and to preserve the legacy of wake sports for generations to come.