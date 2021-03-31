JL Audio takes Clarion Marine brand global

JL Audio has expanded its exclusive license of the Clarion brand for marine products to eliminate regional restrictions, and expand marketing, sales and support to include powersports and recreational vehicle (RV) markets. JL Audio, Inc. exclusively licenses the Clarion Marine brand from Faurecia, a global automotive supplier based in France that recently acquired Clarion Co., Ltd.

“We’ve made some strategic moves with the Clarion Marine brand to help our team reach its sales goals, and despite the many hurdles presented in 2020, we’re on track for record-breaking sales,” said Andy Oxenhorn, president of JL Audio, Inc., in a company press release. “Now, with an expanded licensing deal, we’re on track to unleashing the brand’s true sales potential globally.”

The first wave of new products from this team, including two new marine speaker lines, debuted last summer, and many more products are scheduled for delivery in 2021. The Clarion Marine brand also returned to the marine retail channel in core markets.

“We are proud to expand our strategic licensing agreement with JL Audio,” said Talal Kakish, president of Faurecia Clarion Electronics North America. “This relationship not only adds value to both companies but enables the end-consumer to benefit from our dynamic, innovative audio technologies.”