Brunswick Corporation publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

Brunswick Corporation today published its 2020 Sustainability Report, Our Stake in Tomorrow’s Tide, highlighting the Company’s progress toward its sustainability goals, including a continued commitment to advance its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies. The report also reflects Brunswick’s dedication to sustainable manufacturing and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

“Brunswick understands the impact our businesses and products have on the environment and our opportunities to lead the way in sustainable, responsible business practices,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO., in a press release. “We are committed to continually broadening, advancing, and delivering on our sustainability mission and to improving the communities in which we live and work, and in which our products operate. Our 2020 report highlights some of those collective efforts, including how we prioritized the health and safety of our employees in the face of immense challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Focused on the pillars of energy, environment, products, and people, the report highlights the company’s ESG accomplishments and its long-term goals and objectives, including:

Reporting the lowest recordable incident rate in company history

Achieving zero-waste to landfill status at the Ft. Wayne, Indiana, aluminum boat manufacturing plant - the first Brunswick boat manufacturing facility to attain this status. This program will be replicated at Brunswick’s aluminum boat group plants in 2021.

Installing a large photovoltaic array at Mercury Marine’s world headquarters in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin - this array, coupled with a similar array at Mercury’s Petit-Rechain facility in Belgium, will contribute to Brunswick’s goal to derive 50% of the company’s electricity from renewable sources by the end of 2030.

Replacing balsa wood as a filler material in its fiberglass boat manufacturing process with Gurit® Kerdyn™ Green PET recycled foam, absorbing 4.7 million plastic bottles per year and saving thousands of trees.

In 2020, Brunswick was recognized multiple times for ESG initiatives, including being named to Forbes’ lists of America’s Best Employers for Women, America’s Best Employers for Diversity, and America’s Best Employers for Veterans. In addition, the company was honored with the International Boat Industry Community Support Initiative Award, was named by Newsweek to its 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, and was ranked in the Top 10 on the Forbes America’s Best Large Employers list, placing 1st in the Engineering and Manufacturing Category.

“Our commitment to sustainability, safety, and corporate responsibility extends across our layers of governance and management, and throughout the entire enterprise, from the Board of Directors to our leadership team to our global employees and our channel and supplier partners,” added Foulkes.

The full report can be accessed at: https://www.brunswick.com/corporate-responsibility/sustainability-reports