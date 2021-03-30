Bentley names new Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Bentley Pontoons names news VP Sales & Marketing

Bentley Pontoons announced the hiring of Joe Antonneau to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Antonneau will report directly to Ryan Marcott who serves as President of Bentley Pontoons.

“Since acquiring Bentley in August 2017, we have been assembling a strong management team, focused on offering high quality pontoons at the best value on the water,” Marcott explained. “We’re excited to have Joe join our talented team. He has spent his entire 35-year professional career in the boating industry. Working alongside our leadership team, I look for Joe to continue building and executing our plan while keeping our Company’s momentum, products, quality and customer service best-in-class.”

Antonneau joined Yamaha Marine out of college and then in 2003 moved to Mercury Marine. In 2014, he left Mercury to join Crest Marine as SVP Sales & Marketing.

“I’m thrilled to be back at it and joining the Bentley team,” Antonneau said. “The team that Ryan and his brother Damon have put together here is phenomenal."

Tedd Moore, Bentley Sales Manager states, “I’m really excited for Joe to join the Bentley team. Bentley has been growing at a tremendous pace and demand for the product is at an all time high. Joe’s prior sales and marketing experience will be an invaluable asset in the continued growth of Bentley Pontoons.”