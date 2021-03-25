The Landing School extends early enrollment deadline

The deadline for The Landing School’s Early Enrollment incentives is on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Those considering an educational experience in Composite Boat Building, Marine Systems, Wooden Boat Building, or Yacht Design have less than a week to qualify for a $500 rebate on tuition for the 2021/22 school year.

Internationally acclaimed, The Landing School in southern Maine offers one- and two-year programs for a diploma or Associate Degree in boat building, design, repair, and marine systems. Every year, approximately 50–70 students attend the programs with a 90% job placement rate in the marine industry, due in part to aggressive job counseling and online resumes and videos.

The Landing School is currently accepting applications or the 2021/22 school year with the Early Enrollment incentive available until March 31, 2021, but continues to enroll all accepted applicants through August.

Further questions should be directed to the Admissions Department at admissions@landingschool.edu.