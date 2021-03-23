Jaguar Powerboats to offer new twin-hull center console

Jaguar Powerboats will unveil renderings and specs for its 55 Special, twin-hulled center console powered by twin Mercury Marine Verado 600R outboards at the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 25–28.

"Hull number one of the 55 Special is nearing completion and will soon be tested at Mercury's Lake X facility," said John Clarke, Jaguar Powerboats president. "With the 600Rs, we're expecting to top 75 mph—in a boat that offers all the amenities and luxury one would expect in a world-class yacht."

Under the 55 Special's 17'-10" L hardtop is seating for 10, comprised of six Llebroc helm chairs, twin lounges and two jumpseats.

Offering 75" of headroom, the full-length master cabin has a queen bed, hanging closet, sofa and television. The ensuite bathroom has a full shower, toilet and sink. There is a second head to port. Four massive yacht windows on each side illuminate the interior.

Jaguar Powerboats will have its J43 in the water at Palm Beach. The 55 Special luxury center console catamaran yacht will debut at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 27–31.