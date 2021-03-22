Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville hosts fundrasier

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville is hosting the Freedom Dock Dash to kick off the spring boating season and to raise money for one of six charities that have been supporting COVID-19 pandemic-related causes.

Contestants will have a chance to win a one-hour tiki boat ride with Cruisin’ Tikis St. Augustine, a free BoatClass training course, Yeti Roadie Cooler, FBC Swag, free tickets to the Spring Boat Show and FBC will give $1,000 in the winner’s name to one of six charities who have helped those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The charities include United Way of Northeast Florida, Feeding Northeast Florida, American Red Cross North Florida, UF Health COVID Care, Baptist Health COVID Care, or the COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Freedom Dock Dash begins by visiting 10 points around the First Coast and taking a selfie. Participants must then share the pictures by tagging Freedom Boat Club on Instagram (@freedomboatclubjax) or Facebook (@FreedomBoatClubJaxStAug) or both.

Contestants will have until April 15 to take and tag their photos. The photo at each location must include the water and where boats can dock at each location, if applicable. Each contestant who completes the Freedom Dock Dash will be entered in a drawing. The winner will be announced via Facebook and Instagram Live from the FBC booth at the Jacksonville Spring Boat Show on Friday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m.