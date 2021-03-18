Propspeed partners with YEC to supply Dutch market

Propspeed, innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced it has partnered with Yachtpaints Equipment & Consultancy (YEC) to supply its award-winning product line of foul-release coatings to customers throughout the Netherlands and around the world. YEC is active worldwide, supplying fairing compound and paint systems, maritime coatings, yacht varnish systems and non-paint products for professional yacht painters as well as the yacht and boat building industry.

“When we began searching for partners to supply our products to clients in Europe, YEC was a clear choice,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “The expertise and knowledge of their staff is unparalleled and the dedication they put into their sales efforts match perfectly with the passion we put into our product design.”

“Our portfolio of coatings are hand-picked to be the best products for the job,” said Dennis Tuijnman, sales manager, YEC. “Propspeed coatings, whether Propspeed, Foulfree or Lightspeed, are not only exceptional products, but they are also unique in their capabilities. They each are the perfect addition to our offerings.”

Propspeed’s ultra-slick topcoat is specially formulated to prevent marine growth from bonding to metal surfaces below the waterline. It is proven to increase boat efficiency, reduce drag, save fuel and maintenance costs, and prevent corrosion. It features a strong chemical and mechanical bond between the metal substrate, the Etching Primer and the Clear Coat – ensuring that the Propspeed coating actually sticks to running gear, and any other underwater metals, and performs season after season. Propspeed products include Propspeed for running gear and all underwater metals, Foulfree for transducers and Lightspeed for underwater lighting.

