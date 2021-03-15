Parker Boats employees stuff backpacks with non-profit

Parker Boats team members volunteered to stuff weekend bags for children with BackPack Friends in Swansboro, South Carolina, a neighboring town to their headquarters in Beaufort.

The Parker team also collectively sponsored a child through the organization.



BackPack Friends provides nutritional, mental and well-being needs to children that receive reduced-priced meals at school. Now in its tenth year, BackPack Friends delivers over 500 backpacks of food to children over the weekend and holiday breaks in 14 schools throughout Carteret, Onslow, Craven and Jones counties each week. This nonprofit organization relies on volunteers to pack its 100% donated food supplies.



Scott Bauer Parker Boats President stated, “We have a great team that has a passion for making our community better. It was a great day working together to help kids in our local schools get the support they deserve.”