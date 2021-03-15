Flow-Rite adds to marketing team

Flow-Rite, a manufacturer of injection-molded fluid control products, has hired Meryl Cook as its new senior marketing manager.

Overseeing a five-person team, Cook leads all marketing activities at Flow-Rite. As the company's primary brand ambassador, she manages creative campaigns that leverage public relations, advertising, social media and the corporate web presence, including SEO/SEM tactics. Additionally, she provides customer channel support, marketing automation and analytics expertise.

Cook has over 20 years of global marketing management experience. Excelling at implementing strategies that promote brands and increase sales, she has extensive experience in new product launches and event planning. A public relations and communications professional, she is adept at leveraging social media to build customer engagement.

"Meryl has an immensely impressive track record," said Hart. "She has a solid grasp of manufacturing and our products, and the marketing acumen to communicate it to a wide range of audiences. We're pleased to welcome her to our robust marketing team."

Previously, Cook was the global director of marketing for Trojan Battery Company where she supported its consistent growth in sales and market share.