NMMA State of Recreational Boating update

NMMA held a State of the Recreational Boating Industry and Awards Presentation webinar featuring a host of speakers and honoring dozens of marine companies and industry leaders.

Highlights included the state of the industry address from NMMA President Frank Hugelmeyer. Hugelmeyer touched on the latest sales data and trends, as well as advocacy and market expansion priorities for the year ahead.

The webinar also featured an update on boating and fishing participation and retention, and plans for this year’s ‘Get On Board’ campaign, from SVP of Marketing and Communications for the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) Stephanie Vatalaro.

Edson International’s Will Keene was honored with the 2021 Alan J. Freedman Memorial Award.

NMMA’s Robert Newsome recognized 58 recipients of the 2020 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards.

View the recorded webinar here.