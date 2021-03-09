Brunswick CFO named to manufacturers board

The National Association of Manufacturers announced that Ryan Gwillim, Chief Financial Officer, Brunswick Corporation, has been named to the NAM Board of Directors. Gwillim will join the NAM Board to bolster the association’s leadership in policy advocacy, workforce solutions, legal action, operational excellence and news and insights. He will help the industry advance an agenda that promotes growth and prosperity for all Americans.

Founded in 1895, the NAM is the largest industrial trade association in the United States with more than 14,000 members and is the nation’s most influential advocate for manufacturing. The NAM’s membership includes some of the world’s most iconic brands and many of the small manufacturers that power the U.S. economy. Nearly 90% of the NAM’s members are small and medium-sized businesses.

The organization has become a “one-stop shop” for manufacturers, telling the stories of manufacturers and equipping manufacturers with invaluable resources through our news and insights channels and partnerships with the Manufacturing Leadership Council and Manufacturing Institute.

The NAM and its members are at the forefront of every important policy debate for manufacturers and have led the nation’s response to COVID-19. The NAM has worked with member companies to mobilize personal protective equipment and other key resources. Manufacturers have come to the aid of the nation and are leading by example with campaigns on safe health practices and vaccine acceptance. Executives on the NAM Board, which comprises leaders representing companies of all sizes in every industrial sector, are the driving force behind the NAM’s efforts.

“I am honored to join the NAM Board and look forward to working with manufacturing leaders from around the country to educate our lawmakers on the importance of manufacturing in the United States,” said Gwillim. “We believe there is a real opportunity to enact change through a variety of key initiatives that are very important to our future growth.”

Board members play a key role in the NAM's Creators Wanted campaign, a member-driven initiative to inspire and drive more Americans to pursue careers in modern manufacturing. The campaign, which supports Manufacturing Institute programs for students, women, veterans and underrepresented communities and is punctuated by a mobile tour, seeks to cut the skills gap by 600,000 workers by 2025 and increase the number of students enrolling in technical schools, vocational schools and apprenticeships, as well as the number of parents who would encourage their children to pursue a career in modern manufacturing.