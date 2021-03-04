MasterCraft partners with coaching app, Givego

MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT), announced it has entered an official partnership with the digital coaching service, Givego. This exclusive boating partnership brings consumers direct access to MasterCraft’s world-class athletes via the app to allow for personalized video coaching and feedback at the touch of their fingertips.

“Whether you're looking to step up your wakesurfing, wakeboarding or waterskiing game, our new partnership with Givego is here to help,” MasterCraft vice president of global sales, Matt McDevitt said. “We are providing annual memberships to customers who purchase a new MasterCraft this year as a premium resource for enhancing their behind-the-boat experiences.”

The user-friendly app currently boasts professional athletes and certified Givego coaches from a variety of sports, from water sports like wakesurfing, wakeboarding and waterskiing to golf and snow skiing. Givego was created to cater to any ability level and was intentionally built to be simple while bringing top-tier coaching to users quickly. Users simply upload their video to the app and briefly explain what they are working on. From there, users receive quick feedback and expert coaching from MasterCraft athletes like Steel Lafferty, Meagan Ethell, Austin Keen, Harley Clifford, Freddie Winter, Freddy Krueger and more.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MasterCraft Boat Company, a brand that stands for premium experiences and unprecedented quality in everything they do,” Givego founder and CEO, Willie Ford said. “Givego is excited to bring its technology and service to MasterCraft’s consumers, connecting them with the world’s best athletes and instructors to enhance their experiences on the water.”