The Landing School hires new VP of finance

The Landing School in Arundel, Maine, has welcomed Kate Baldwin, a 20+ year veteran of the financial industry, as its new Vice-President of Finance. Hired on February 1, Kate has already had a positive impact on the team within her first month.

Prior to joining The Landing School, Kate worked with Stone Coast Fund Services in Portland, Maine, and is a former Vice-President of TD Bank, also in Portland. Kate has been and remains the Treasurer for the Kennebunk River Club.

“Kate’s background resonated with our hiring committee,” Richard Downs-Honey, President of The Landing School, says. “She was a prime candidate due to her broad background in financial planning, but also for her skills in collaborating and networking. It was a bonus to find her locally.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the administrative team at The Landing School,” Kate adds. “I am eager to leverage my financial skills and return to my predilection to support educational advancement.”

Downs-Honey reports that she is transparent in her approaches, and also adept at focusing on the bottom line. “We are quite fortunate to have her here,” he concludes.