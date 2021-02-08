Bass Pro Shops runs first-ever Super Bowl ad

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s debuted its first-ever Super Bowl commercial Sunday night, putting outdoor recreation and boating in the national spotlight.

The 60-second spot, titled “Get Back to Nature,” included "people everywhere returning to adventure in the great outdoors" with messaging focused on “the great outdoors are wide open” and “connect with the ones we love the most.”

In a statement from their press release, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris was quoted, “In times like these, we need nature more than ever. If there is a bright spot in these challenging times, it’s that’s more families are discovering the outdoors than ever before. Casting a line on the water, hiking in the woods and camping out under the stars provide us all with much more than social distancing.”

