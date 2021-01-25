ePropulsion announces 2021 product line-up

ePropulsion announced its model year 2021 product line-up with the introduction of the Evo Series electric motors.

New for model year 2021, ePropulsion has standardized its full product line with hydrogeneration capabilities, a 48-volt architecture, safety wristbands, a new ergonomic tiller and direct-drive brushless motors for better performance and greater noise reduction.

An industry-first for electric outboards, and a major addition to the product line, is hydrogeneration capabilities. Whether an auxiliary motor for daysailers or an outboard for tenders, this powerful functionality allows the motor battery to be charged while sailing or towing at speeds between 4- and 10-knots.

A key innovation of the ePropulsion product line is that all outboards are built on a 48-volt architecture, allowing for a greater degree of flexibility. ePropulsion E-Series batteries are designed to provide optimal performance for the entire range of Evo Series engines.

Designed to make ownership easy, E-Series batteries provide consistent performance and smart operation, delivering up to 3,000 charging cycles. For added convenience, the Spirit battery is the first floating battery on the market.

While a kill-switch lanyard is an important piece of safety equipment, in practical use, many boaters find them inconvenient. By offering easy-to-wear safety wristbands, the Evo Series provides added safety and vital emergency shut-down capabilities, particularly in the case of a man overboard situation.

The new Evo Tiller is compatible with most ePropulsion outboard motors. It is an ergonomic, comfortable, responsive and adaptive tiller that vastly improves the boating experiences. The integrated display keeps users informed of key information such as power, voltage, remaining runtime and battery level, to name a few. The display is backlit for easy nighttime use.

“We have updated the entire ePropulsion line for model year 2021 by offering new features and capabilities across the board and even introduced a new model,” said Danny Tao, CEO, ePropulsion. “We have over five years of experience selling the Spirit 1.0, Navy 3.0, and Navy 6.0. We’ve collected plenty of feedback and we know what features our customers and dealers look for in their products. Our 2021 line-up includes the most powerful, versatile and advanced electric motors on the market, and we are confident customers and owners will be pleased.”

Product models for 2021 include:

· 3 HP Spirit 1.0 Plus

· 3 HP Spirit 1.0 Evo (tiller version)

· 3 HP Spirit 1.0 Evo Remote (remote control version)

· 6 HP Navy 3.0 Evo

· 9.9 HP Navy 6.0 Evo

· 3 HP Pod Drive 1.0 Evo

· 6 HP Pod Drive 3.0 Evo

· The New 9.9 HP Pod Drive 6.0 Evo