Ingenity increases electric boat capacity

Ingenity Electric is increasing its capacity to build electric boats as part of parent company Correct Craft’s investment in 300,000 square feet of manufacturing space near its headquarters in Orlando. The new space will support growing demand for more sustainable boating solutions like the award-winning, 100%-electric Nautique GS22E.

Ingenity President Sean Marrero stated, “The Nautique GS22E is incredible. It shows what’s possible with fully electric propulsion, but this is only the beginning. Not only will the new building double our current production space, it also gives us flexibility to scale for what’s to come. Our team cannot wait to share all the many exciting projects that are ahead.”

The zero-emission GS22E, developed in partnership with sister company Nautique, was designed to meet the needs of the most demanding watersports customers. The innovative Ingenity system has a unique battery that allows for three hours of typical watersports use.

Correct Craft invests in disruptive ideas like Ingenity through its subsidiary, Watershed Innovation. This approach has helped Correct Craft to be recognized as the most innovative company in the marine industry for the last two years in a row.

“Having a long-term view is important to Ingenity and is one of the things that clearly differentiates Correct Craft. Watershed plays an important role in how we execute on that,” added Marrero. “While we are grateful for all the recognition we have received, the main focus of everything we do is creating a better tomorrow today for customers.”

Ingenity will transition into its new production space in late spring.