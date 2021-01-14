Nautical Ventures unveils plans for new flagship location

Nautical Ventures Group has announced it has purchased property at 1400 S. Federal Highway (U.S. 1) in the heart of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. According to Roger Moore, CEO of Nautical Ventures Group, “This site was previously a BMW dealership, so the existing infrastructure and site plan allowed for a natural transition to bring over our unique boat dealership model.”

Nautical Ventures will be moving its inventory and staff from its current location in Dania Beach by February 1, 2020.

Moore continues to explain, “The roadway traffic count at our current store is 4,200 cars per day. The traffic count on US1 is 58,000 cars per day, so you can imagine what that will do for our drive-by exposure. Also, these showrooms will be supported by our 10-acre marina, located nearby on the Dania cutoff canal, which will facilitate all boat service and boat deliveries.”