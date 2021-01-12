Lowrance announces new Fishfinder Series

Lowrance announced the latest introduction in their line-up of mid-range fishfinder/chartplotter displays, the Elite Fishing System.

It combines a full line-up of fishfinding tools with a display that is easy to use and easy to install. From new, high resolution ActiveTarget™ Live Sonar and Active Imaging™ with Lowrance CHIRP Sonar, SideScan and DownScan Imaging™ to preloaded C-MAP® Contour+ Fishing Maps, Elite FS offers anglers all the tools needed to find and catch more fish.

Target Fish Live with New ActiveTarget Live Sonar

Watch high-resolution images of fish movements – tracking them as they swim in and around cover with ActiveTarget Live Sonar. This innovative solution allows users to see how fish are positioned in structure and how they respond to a lure presentation. With this view, anglers know if the current technique is working, or if it’s time to make an adjustment – information that traditional sonar or structure imaging simply won’t deliver.

Find Key Fishing Areas with Preloaded Contour+ Maps

Spend more time trying to catch fish and less time trying to find them with the high-resolution detail of C-MAP Contour+ inland and coastal charts preloaded into Elite FS displays. From finding key fishing areas, like ledges, drop-offs and ditches to navigating with precision to fish-holding areas, users will have more success on the water with high-resolution 1-foot contours on more than 8,900 U.S. lakes and on thousands of inland lakes in Canada.

Find More Fish with Active Imaging

See structure and cover with a new level of refined detail and at a range unmatched by any other structure imaging technology with Active Imaging 3-in-1 sonar featuring CHIRP, SideScan and DownScan Imaging with FishReveal™. Get the best of CHIRP sonar and DownScan Imaging on one screen with FishReveal – a Lowrance exclusive that helps anglers easily recognize fish from structure and cover on high-detailed DownScan images.

Build the Complete Elite fishing system

Elite FS displays include full networking capability with Ethernet and NMEA 2000® connectivity, and integrated wireless, making it easy for anglers to create a complete system that fits the way they fish. Add HALO® Dome Radar, Outboard Pilot or share sonar, charting, waypoints, and other user data between multiple displays via Ethernet.

“We are very excited to add such a powerful, yet affordable fishfinder/chartplotter to our award-winning lineup,” said Knut Frostad, CEO, Navico Group. “Anglers will love that we have packed our most advanced sonar technologies in an easy to use and install display.”