S2 Yachts consolidates under single brand

S2 Yachts recently announced the consolidation of its Tiara brands (Tiara Yachts and Tiara Sport) under a single Tiara Yachts banner.

The boatbuilder says, while this shift brings an outward and visible change to the Tiara Yachts brand, the form and functionality of every product built by S2 Yachts is ultimately, and will continue to be, Tiara.

“The definitions of Yacht and Sport have evolved since the inception of Tiara Sport in 2017. Sport has shifted and blended from vessels meant to be enjoyed for the day to vessels that can be enjoyed for longer trips and with more people, similar to what we see in our Yacht products. Our outboard products continued to grow in length and scope, which was not necessarily something we envisioned when we started Tiara Sport,” stated CEO and president Tom Slikkers. “Ultimately, our brand families were more alike than they were different. Those shifts, paired with our desires to streamline resources and focus, led us to this change.”

“Although this is a directional shift for our company, this change will allow us to simplify and build momentum on both our inboard and outboard products. We’re excited to welcome 2021 with this branding shift and we’re

looking forward to a great year, working with our dealer partners and customers to bring their boating dreams to reality,” said Dave O’Connell, vice president of sales and marketing.

“Our customers can still expect the exceptional level of service and high end products from us, no matter what logo is on your vessel. Every single person in our organization continues to work diligently to bring the very best products to market, creating great experiences and memories for our customers,” Slikkers concluded.

The Tiara Yachts branding transition kicks off with the launch of the 48 LS, the first outboard powered model under the Tiara Yachts name. The

48 LS will make its debut at Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Fla. at a Customer VIP Event beginning February 17.