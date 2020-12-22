Marina Dock Age honors top marinas

Each year, Marina Dock Age honors two marinas (one small, less than 250 slips, and one large) with the Marina of the Year awards.

Facilities from across the country complete detailed applications, competing in many different categories – business operations, renovations, advertising/marketing, community and industry involvement, special challenges and more.

Large Winner-Stock Island Marina Village, Key West, Florida

Small Winner-Marathon Marina and Resort, Marathon, Florida

Business Operations Award-Marina Jack, Sarasota, Florida

Hospitality Award-MacDonald’s Resort, Bayview, Idaho

Building & Growing Award-Morningstar Marinas, St. Simons Island, Georgia

Awards were announced at the Docks Expo two-day Virtual Education Series event.

“Despite all the obstacles they faced in 2020, these five marinas proved their commitment to the industry and to their customers,” said Christi Kleiner, editor for Marina Dock Age Magazine. “We congratulate each winner and look forward to highlighting their accomplishments in upcoming issues.”

