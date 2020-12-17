Martin Flory Group hits PR milestone

Martin Flory Group recently marked a major achievement with the distribution of its 25,000th press release. Client LIQUI MOLY was the subject of the milestone message from the well-known global public relations firm.

The family PR business was originally founded in 1962 as Jerry Martin Associates. Jerry Martin was Johnson Motors' first sales promotion manager. Martin Flory Group is now owned by his daughter Laura Martin. "How fitting that engine lubricant and fuel additive manufacturer LIQUI MOLY was the subject of our 25,000th press release, given my dad's history in the marine engine business," she said.

Martin Flory Group's team has helped hundreds of businesses grow through editorial coverage in the recreational and commercial marine, outdoor and RV markets. "We serve LIQUI MOLY in North America, where their business development manager Gary Driver is like many of our clients," said Martin Flory Group general manager Kelly Flory. "He's striving to build a brand and sales in a highly competitive segment. Helping our clients succeed is our ultimate goal. And, we could've never achieved this milestone without our valued media relationships."