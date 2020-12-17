Marine Products Corp. appoints new board directors

Marine Products Corporation announced the appointment of Susan Bell and Patrick J. Gunning to the Board of Directors of the Company effective January 1, 2021.

Bell recently retired from Ernst and Young LLP (EY) after a 36-year career in public accounting, serving in key leadership roles. She served clients as an audit and advisory partner, led the EY Southeast Risk Advisory practice, served as the Atlanta Office Managing Partner and led EY's Power & Utilities sector focus in the Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS) practice. Bell led and advised client service teams supporting implementation of new accounting standards, internal controls implementation and testing, internal audit and enterprise risk management programs and initiatives, securities offerings, merger and acquisition transactions, and implementing enterprise transformational initiatives such as process automation and advanced analytics.

Richard A. Hubbell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "We are very pleased to welcome Susan to our Board. Her financial expertise and governance experience will be valuable to Marine Products Corporation."

Bell fills a board vacancy arising from the recent retirement of Bill J. Dismuke. Mr. Dismuke joined the Board of Directors in 2005 and served with distinction on the Board and several committees, including the Audit Committee. Mr. Hubbell also expressed the Company's appreciation for Mr. Dismuke's service and gratitude for his contributions over the past 15 years.

Gunning is the Chief Financial Officer of the Robert W. Woodruff Arts Center, Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia. Previously he held multiple leadership roles during his 40 years in public accounting prior to retirement from Ernst & Young LLP (EY) in 2020. These positions included Partner at EY, Southeast Region Leader of the Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS) at EY, Assurance leader and Audit Partner for EY, Partner and Assurance Division Leader with Arthur Andersen LLP, and numerous additional regional leadership roles. He will bring extensive financial reporting, accounting, management, and leadership experience to Marine Products Corporations' Board of Directors.

Richard A. Hubbell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "We are pleased to welcome Pat to our Board. He is an accomplished leader that will bring strategic insights to Marine Products Corporation."

Gunning will fill an upcoming board opening by the retirement of James B. Williams on December 31, 2020. Mr. Williams joined the Board of Directors in 2001 and served with distinction on the Board and several committees, including the Audit Committee. Mr. Hubbell also expressed the Company's appreciation for Mr. Williams' service and gratitude for his contributions over the past 19 years.