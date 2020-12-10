IBEX issues call for 2021 proposals

IBEX says the show will go on despite COVID-19

The IBEX 2021 Call for Proposals is now open, and the annual conference is seeking input from the industry on technical seminars, special sessions, and exhibitor-hosted Tech Talks. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 1, 2021. Things to keep in mind for session topic considerations:

IBEX does not allow product or service promotion in the technical seminars.

You are invited to submit a topic idea even if you are not the person to present it. The IBEX team relies on feedback from the industry to dictate what subjects need to be addressed.

Below are the current IBEX Education Conference tracks for consideration, but don't let this limit your ideas: Design & Engineering Construction Methods & Materials Marina & Boatyard Operations Survey & Repair Marine Electrical Systems Marine Onboard Systems Management & Policy Emerging Trends Pre-Conference Session Keynote/Special Session Tech Talk (Exhibitor-hosted



For more information and to submit a proposal, visit: https://resources.ibexshow.com/2021educationproposals.