IBEX issues call for 2021 proposals

December 10, 2020

The IBEX 2021 Call for Proposals is now open, and the annual conference is seeking input from the industry on technical seminars, special sessions, and exhibitor-hosted Tech Talks. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 1, 2021. Things to keep in mind for session topic considerations:

  • IBEX does not allow product or service promotion in the technical seminars. 
  • You are invited to submit a topic idea even if you are not the person to present it. The IBEX team relies on feedback from the industry to dictate what subjects need to be addressed. 
  • Below are the current IBEX Education Conference tracks for consideration, but don't let this limit your ideas:
    • Design & Engineering
    • Construction Methods & Materials
    • Marina & Boatyard Operations
    • Survey & Repair
    • Marine Electrical Systems
    • Marine Onboard Systems
    • Management & Policy
    • Emerging Trends
    • Pre-Conference Session
    • Keynote/Special Session
    • Tech Talk (Exhibitor-hosted

For more information and to submit a proposal, visit: https://resources.ibexshow.com/2021educationproposals.

