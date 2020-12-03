AMI annual conferences goes virtual

Association of Marina Industries

In the interest of safety for all conference participants, The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo has moved to a full virtual event for the February 2021 conference.

AMI has partnered with SpotMe to deliver a fully integrated conference experience, providing one place for all things Conference & Expo related. For the last two decades, SpotMe has been the leading technology and service provider of enterprise engagement platforms for over 5 million users. Their technology focuses on live events, virtual and hybrid meetings, and long-term engagement. It provides enterprise solutions that include apps, platforms, and support services.

AMI said it is committed to providing the same high-quality event the industry has come to expect. Attendees will have access to all pre-conference workshops, educational training, a virtual exhibit hall for all marina needs, interactive product demos, and participation in conference social events.

The regular conference schedule has changed to recognize different time zones and extended to accommodate busy schedules. Pre-conference workshops will begin in late January with sessions running through February 17, 2021. Please go to https://marinaassociation.org/conferenceandexposchedule for the new virtual agenda.

“We are excited to explore the possibilities that a virtual platform has to offer and hope that this will provide an opportunity for many who have been unable to experience the Conference & Expo in the past because of scheduling conflicts or time and money restraints an opportunity to do so,” says Chris Petty, AMI Chair. “We have appreciated everyone’s patience as we have been navigating this process and trying to make the best decisions for our members and vendors. Now that we have made to the decision to move to a virtual event, we hope to see everyone there.”

The cost to access the full virtual event is $175 for members and $225 for non-members. Daily passes are also available for $100 for members and $125 for non-members. Access to the virtual exhibit hall only is free but requires a registration. There is an additional charge for pre-conference workshops and space is limited.

For more information on the Conference & Expo or to register go to https://marinaassociation.org/conferenceandexpo.