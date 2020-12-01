West Marine kicks off “Month of Giving”

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

On December 1, also known as Giving Tuesday, West Marine will kick off its annual “Month of Giving” to support its nonprofit, BlueFuture.

West Marine created BlueFuture to provide ongoing grant support to nonprofit, community-based organizations that promote waterlife adventure, education and recreation for young people across the nation.

Customers can make donations both online and in-person at all West Marine stores throughout December and 100% of the proceeds raised will benefit the BlueFuture grants program.

West Marine recognizes that especially now it is incredibly important to get kids out on the water. Grant recipients dedicate their time and resources to ensure that future stewards of the water have a safe place to learn, play and build a better tomorrow.

These community-based programs also tend to have fewer resources in general, but are now among the hardest hit by the pandemic. These programs are essential in providing a healthy break for children, fostering valuable and unique experiences, creating a separation of digital and real-life experiences and overall providing opportunities that would otherwise not be accessible.

“We’re thrilled to once again be raising money to support the BlueFuture program,” said Ken Seipel, CEO of West Marine. “With the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19, we are excited to inspire our youth with an introduction to a hobby that’s as unique and exciting as getting out on the water, especially those who might otherwise not have the resources to do so.”

BlueFuture annually distributes much-needed grants to dozens of nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to getting kids on the water through boating, fishing, paddling and the marine sciences. Nonprofits interested in applying can visit www.westmarine.com/BlueFuture, to fill out and submit an online form.

BlueFuture is a donor-advised fund set up through the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County, and all donations are fully tax-deductible. During the 2020 Month of Giving, donations can be made at checkout in a West Marine store or online. Those that donate in-store will receive a personalized “I Gave...” gift tag to be displayed in the store throughout the month. To learn more about BlueFuture, visit westmarine.com/BlueFuture.